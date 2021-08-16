$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter
Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental's earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
