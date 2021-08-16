Case worker must pay nearly $234,000 for food stamp fraud in North Carolina, feds say
A former social services worker in North Carolina accused of diverting federal benefits from ineligible applicants to herself was sentenced to prison on Friday. Lakisha Victoria McDougald, 32, was ordered to spend two and a half years in federal prison and pay $233,913 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to stealing government funds earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
