Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue Seeking Donations for New Equipment

It’s getting busy at the Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue and they need a little help. In a post on social media, the folks behind the Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue put out a call asking for donations to aid with the purchase of a new incubator. Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue gets called by local residents when animals are found in the wild and in need of aid. For newborn babies, a mother can go missing and that leaves the babies in the elements alone. Having incubators allows the Hog Capital Wildlife the chance to rescue the babies and get them healthy enough to be returned to the wild safely.