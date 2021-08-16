Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue Seeking Donations for New Equipment

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s getting busy at the Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue and they need a little help. In a post on social media, the folks behind the Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue put out a call asking for donations to aid with the purchase of a new incubator. Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue gets called by local residents when animals are found in the wild and in need of aid. For newborn babies, a mother can go missing and that leaves the babies in the elements alone. Having incubators allows the Hog Capital Wildlife the chance to rescue the babies and get them healthy enough to be returned to the wild safely.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Newborn Babies#Volunteers#Charity#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Humane Society seeks donations as it deals with full kennels

Kennels are full and supplies and donations are low at the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St. Kennel Manager Krystal Smith said Friday the nonprofit animal shelter usually relies on donations for pet food but might have to purchase more on its own. But at the same time, revenue from the shelter’s thrift store is down.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

Donation funds tracking equipment

A donation from a local family will allow the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to purchase equipment to help locate people with dementia who become missing. Funding from the International Paper Foundation allowed CCSO to buy nine man-tracking backpacks and sets of equipment. However, the office needed five more backpacks to fully equip the 14 deputies on the Tactical Man Tracking Team, the sheriff’s office explained in a news release. A recent donation by Shane and Sabrina Cartrette in honor of James Jenkins will allow CCSO to purchase three more sets.
Animalsequestrianlifemagazine.co.uk

Horse Rescue Centers to Win Donation

To celebrate International Charity Day Wire Fence decided to give away 100% of their profits made on Sunday 5th September to a charity supporting the welfare of horses. If you are an animal sanctuary or charity supporting the welfare of horses and you are in need of additional funds just follow the steps on how to apply mentioned below.
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Church seeking donations for fair

NAUGATUCK — St. Michael Church is seeking donations for its annual Village Green Fair. The church is accepting donations of gently used household items, including lamps, small appliances, artwork and glassware, and antiques, collectables and toys. Gently used furniture is also accepted. The church isn’t accepting donations of large appliances,...
Kane County, ILcodcourier.org

Pandemic leads to wildlife rescue boom.

Months of isolation and in-home lockdowns forged a new appreciation for the outdoors and nature for many DuPage and Kane County residents in the past year. Volunteers at a St. Charles-based animal rescue say that’s also created a new army of people locating, and helping, injured animals in need. The...
Portland, ORKATU.com

Red Cross seeks volunteers, donations for wildfire season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Red Cross is putting out a call for help. On top of a dwindling blood supply and lack of donors, they say they also need volunteers for this lengthy wildfire season. The local Red Cross tells KATU News that with this abnormally dry summer and...
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Roundup is Not an Emergency

The Sand Wash Basin Herd in Colorado faces an “emergency” roundup as Bureau of Land Management avoids NEPA. The Bureau of Land Management announced that an additional 6000 wild horses would be rounded up in 2021 due to drought, and using the emergency designation to push full steam ahead without fulfilling its National Environmental Policy Act regulations, allowing them to go in without public input, with very little notice, and leaving less wild horses than the Appropriate Management Level for these herds. But the Bureau of Land Management’s own handbook does not classify drought as a reason for an emergency roundup.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Denver Fire donates emergency equipment to San Pedro fire department

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Fire Department donated over 80 pieces of emergency equipment to the San Pedro fire department in Coahuila, Mexico. The extrication and personal protective equipment is expired by U.S. NFPA standards and can no longer be used in the United States. The equipment will be of...
Nantucket, MAyesterdaysisland.com

Teaching Kids about Island Wildlife Rescue

There were some budding young marine biologists out on ‘Sconset Beach in recent weeks. Armed with binoculars, clip boards, and tape measures, they are learning how to collect and record data for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, assess the health of seals on the beach, and help the public understand the “do’s and don’ts” around marine mammals we share the shore with. And some of them are only five-years-old!!
Charitiesmuleshoejournal.com

Former Lady Mule seeks donations for new team

A former Lady Mule needs help raising money for her new team, Murray State Lady Aggies Softball. The team is seeking donations to raise money for new uniforms, travel, meals and other expenses. Clarissa Rejino has a goal to raise $500. As of Friday night, her fundraiser had raised $200.
Giles County, TNradio7media.com

New Canaan Ranch Seeking Help For Residents Through Donations

The Rescue Squad and First responders responded to the scene of a structure fire in Giles County yesterday. Local officials say the property, the New Canaan Ranch, is a total loss. Crews from Marshall, Lawrence and Giles County responded to the scene as well. The call came in just before...
Darien, CTRegister Citizen

Darien Human Services seeking back-to-school donations

DARIEN - The cost of back-to-school supplies can be a burden on families that are already struggling - particularly those families with multiple school-aged children. To help these families, Darien Human Services will once again be assisting with back-to-school shopping, according to department Director Ali Ramsteck, but this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the department will be providing at-risk residents with gift cards to Target instead of actual school supplies.
AgricultureINFORUM

Hunger Free ND seeks produce donations

BISMARCK — Growers across the state are urged to donate extra fruits and vegetables from their harvest this year to help meet the needs of hungry North Dakotans as part of the Hunger Free ND Garden Project, which is marking its 11th year. Information about the Hunger Free ND Garden...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Local woman seeks luggage donations for foster children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a child is placed in foster care, they often find themselves bouncing from home to home. What few belongings they have are given to them in a plastic trash bag. Local realtor Belinda Franco from Reality One of New Mexico is doing something to change that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy