HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
