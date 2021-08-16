Cancel
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

By Ed Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 75,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,295 shares.The stock last traded at $346.73 and had previously closed at $358.98. The industrial products...
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 call options. Shares of ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average...
Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 38,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,349 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.68. Specifically, CEO...
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “
Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “. Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on...
First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.86. 402,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 471,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $434.94 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $434,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

