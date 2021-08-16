HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.