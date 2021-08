In reference letter from Brian DeBerry in the Aug. 9 paper, I wrote two letters to the editor a few months ago regarding the same problem. Both letters were published in the paper. I referred the problem to the sheriff of this fair county, asking why we can’t use some inmates in our local jail to clean up roads. We did this when I worked for the sheriff’s department (worked in the jail) in the ’80s and ’90s and early 2000s.