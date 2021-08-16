Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp
Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
