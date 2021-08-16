Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.