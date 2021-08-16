Cancel
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.56 Million

By Emily Schoerning
Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report sales of $266.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.50 million and the highest is $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

