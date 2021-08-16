Police: Gunshots fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton
Gunshots were fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton early Monday morning, according to a press release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. Officers reported hearing what they believed to be several gun shots originating from Bobbers at 1:59 a.m. A witness said they observed a person firing gunshots into the air from a passenger vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle subsequently fled the area.www.wiscnews.com
