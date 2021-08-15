Will the military sue me for lying under oath about my medical issue i am not aware of?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?