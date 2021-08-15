Cancel
Military

Will the military sue me for lying under oath about my medical issue i am not aware of?

You can expect being discharged for fraudulent enlistment. Not sure why you thought lying was ok…. This is for general information only. Nothing in this information should be construed as creating an attorney-client relationship nor shall any of this information be construed as providing legal advice. Laws change over time and differ from state to state. These answers are based on California Law.Applicability of the legal principles discussed may differ substantially in individual situations. You should not act upon the information presented herein without consulting an attorney about your particular situation. No attorney-client relationship is established.

