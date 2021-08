It’s a good day to be a Disney food fan! We previously shared the news that two Walt Disney World all-you-care-to-enjoy buffets are returning including Magic Kingdom Park’s The Crystal Palace and EPCOT’s Biergarten Restaurant. That news fell on the heels of the reopening of Boma Flavors of Africa which took place today, August 20, as the first buffet to reopen since the pandemic at Walt Disney World. Disney is now sharing exciting news about the most important meal of the day – BREAKFAST! Two Disney breakfast locations are returning to help us get the day going with a delicious meal.