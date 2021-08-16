Cancel
Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

By Gary Stephens
Cover picture for the articleIntelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

