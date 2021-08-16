Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor's earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
