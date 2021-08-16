Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lou Williams says returning to Hawks was an easy decision

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his team’s win in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), Lou Williams was asked about his involvement in the league and how it makes a positive impact on the surrounding communities. The most notable piece was Lemon Pepper Lou talking about why he returned to Atlanta. “I thought we put together some pretty good stepping stones. It’s a very young team, a very talented team, a good core of guys that love playing with each other. I was embraced to be here, so I thought it was an easy decision.”

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Pacers#Teamlou23#Aeblhoops#The Hawks#Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

In Just Two Years After Signing Kawhi Leonard And Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, And Lou Williams All Left The LA Clippers

The LA Clippers no longer have Patrick Beverley in their team. The Clippers traded Beverley along with Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. Beverley was the last remaining figure from the Clippers' exciting 2019 core. Over the last year, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams left the Clippers to join the Lakers and the Hawks respectively.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Lakers Were Among Teams Interested In Lou Williams Before Re-Signing With Hawks

During their efforts to fill out the rest of the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear that they had no problem bringing in familiar faces to help them do it. The Purple and Gold kicked things off by bringing back former members of the organization such as Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. They kept the movement going with the return of Kent Bazemore and continued to express interest in others such as Danny Green.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook, Lou Williams and More

It's been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, but considering they had only five players who were under contract for the 2021-22 season at the start of it, it needed to be. Now, L.A. has bolstered its roster with a plethora of veterans who will look to lead...
NBAESPN

Hawks re-sign veteran Lou Williams for 1-year, $5 million

ATLANTA --  The Atlanta Hawks re-signed backup point guard Lou Williams to a $5 million, one-year contract Friday. Williams will return as Trae Young's backup next season after averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists in 66 games  24 with the Hawks and 42 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Why Michael Jordan Is Still Upset With Charles Barkley

The friendship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley – lack of friendship, really – is making headlines again. Barkley, the former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst, revealed in a recent HBO interview that he’s still no longer friends with Jordan. “We’re not,” Barkley told Bob Costas when asked if...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy