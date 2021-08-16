Lou Williams says returning to Hawks was an easy decision
After his team’s win in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), Lou Williams was asked about his involvement in the league and how it makes a positive impact on the surrounding communities. The most notable piece was Lemon Pepper Lou talking about why he returned to Atlanta. “I thought we put together some pretty good stepping stones. It’s a very young team, a very talented team, a good core of guys that love playing with each other. I was embraced to be here, so I thought it was an easy decision.”www.yardbarker.com
