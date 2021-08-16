Cancel
Young golfer doing more than ‘putting’ around

By Jana Rossi
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Wilson has played golf since he was 18 months old. “When I started walking, I started playing golf,” the El Dorado Hills youngster explained. That means he has packed a lot of experience into his eight years — so much so that on Saturday, May 29, he shot a 38 on a nine-hole course at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento. With that score Drake qualified to play in the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego, July 13-15. It was there, at the Singing Hills Golf Resort in El Cajon, that he shot an impressive 85, 84 and 81 over the three-day tournament, landing him in 38th place out of 67 players from around the world.

