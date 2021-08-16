Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.