There are several COVID-19 strains in circulation. Here’s what they all mean and why you shouldn’t freak out too much about them. It’s starting to feel like with every passing day there’s a new COVID-19 variant. It’s not fun, but it’s not all bad news, either; no matter the variant, there are functioning vaccines in circulation. And while there’s more and more cases of breakthrough COVID-19, they remain the most efficient way of protecting yourself against the virus.