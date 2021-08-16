Cancel
Monroe, MI

Rallying to support the For the People Act

Monroe Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diverse coalition of 100 citizens and leaders of faith participated in an Olympic-themed rally in downtown Monroe to show support of the For the People Act. Led by Stronger Together Huddle, the Sisters Servants of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Common Cause Michigan gathered in Monroe in support of the act. The event, Relay to the Ballot Box: Go for the Gold, took place recently with members stating that democracy was held as the gold standard, a system of government of, by and for the people.

