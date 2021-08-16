Cancel
A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know about boosters for all

By CNN
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or “those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.”

