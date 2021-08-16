Seven steps the FCC should take on broadband in response to the infrastructure bill

Focusing on enterprise communications, I don’t usually address topics involving the regulatory aspects of our business. Further, it has been my experience that IT pros are generally wary of communications services providers, looking at them more in terms of a cross they must bear rather than trusted partner. However, the massive shift to work from home (WFH) has made residential broadband access a critical issue for enterprises. Organizations headquartered in smaller cities and towns have had to tackle this problem for years, particularly in providing remote access to their employees who work on the outskirts of those locations.