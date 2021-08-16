Pine Crest Schools Adds JVC GY-HC900 Connected Cams

JVC has dropped a teaser video hinting at the launch of a new 8K laser projector for its top-end D-ILA range. 'The New Ultimate' is trailered in a 30-second clip below, but there's not actually a huge amount of solid info to go on at present. That said, the video was posted today on the official JVC YouTube account and is titled 'JVC D-ILA Projector Teaser Movie 2021' – and that actually gives us some firm facts.