Pine Crest Schools Adds JVC GY-HC900 Connected Cams

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, August 17, 2021 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the XF605 4K UHD professional camcorder. The new XF-series professional camcorder comes equipped with a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and the ability to record 4K/60p/4:2:2/10-bit/HDR video to dual onboard SD card slots. Equipped with Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF1, the XF605 achieves high-speed and high-accuracy focusing and is the first XF-series model to include Eye Detection AF, as well as improved face and head detection, enabling more accurate and stable tracking of subjects. The new camcorder also includes new video transmission functionality, making it an ideal tool for broadcast journalists.
Comments / 0