Meirav Galan Architect Breathes New Life Into a Neglected Townhouse

Dutch furniture brand Red Stitch enlisted the creative mind of Dutch designer Floris Hovers back in 2019 “to release all conventions and create a new sofa sprung from his free creative mind.” The design process didn’t begin where it normally does with sketches, and instead Floris made a miniature sofa from found materials in his Raamsdonksveer workshop. “Most designers start from an upholstery point of view. I wanted to start with the frame as a focal point,” says Floris. After COVID-19-related delays, the FLOAT Collection has officially launched with a 3-seater sofa, 2-seater sofa, chair and footstool, each comprising two elements – the wooden frame and the upholstered cushions that slide over it. The benefit to the slide on cushions is that they can be changed out for other colors when desired. Speaking of colors, the cushions come in your choice of three colors – Royal 6 – ocre, Royal 9 – green, and Royal 18 – blue – with three frame colors that match – RAL 8001 – ocre, RAL 7033 – green, and RAL 7031 – blue – all of which can be mixed and matched for different looks. For this month’s Deconstruction, we’re sharing Floris Hovers’ unconventional design process of the FLOAT collection.
Comments / 0