Meirav Galan Architect Breathes New Life Into a Neglected Townhouse

A world designed by Leah Ring would be a cavalcade of color. You can see it in her Los Angeles home – which she shares with her artist partner, Adam DeBoer – her clients’ interiors, and in her product design (including the acrylic vessel from which she pulls this week’s questions). Leah Ring’s world seems like a window into a more exuberant future – and in this week’s DMTV Milkshake, she shares how even the most monochromatically minded among us can transition to a brighter space. “I think you can introduce it in really small ways that really make a big impact,” she says. “It could be as small as a welt on a pillow in a super weird, bright color like chartreuse,” she says. “Maybe you want to keep your walls white, but like what about painting the window trim a bright cobalt? Think about introducing it in little ways if you’re afraid of color – that can have a huge impact and will make the space feel so much more thoughtful and custom.”