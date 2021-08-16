Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Where Iowa football's opponents rank in the preseason AP Top 25

By Sean Bock
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Associated Press Top-25 preseason poll was released on Monday morning. In the initial poll, the Iowa Hawkeyes come in at No. 18 and are one of the five Big Ten teams ranked in the top-25. Where do Iowa's 2021 opponents rank? First, let's take a look. Iowa State...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Football
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#College Football#Ap Top 25#American Football#Cyclones#Badgers#Ap Poll#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Hawkeyeinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Aug. 14 and ending Aug. 20, there were 26 players who committed to a Power Five college football...
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State's Donovan Jackson has black stripe removed

Ohio State extended an official welcome to offensive lineman Donovan Jackson on Friday. The Buckeye freshman guard had his black stripe removed at the end of the third week of fall camp it was announced on social media, officially welcoming him to the Scarlet and Gray team. The black stripe...
College Sports247Sports

Ducks 2022 class jumps into top-five after Tucker's commitment

Oregon once again has landed an elite prospect in the class of 2022. A week after landing high four-star WR Tetairoa McMillan, the Ducks landed another high-four star in Jalil Tucker, a teammate of current Duck commit Jahlil Florence. With Tucker and McMillan now in the fold, the Ducks move...
Football247Sports

Four-star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada ready to get things rolling

Pittsburg (Calif.) 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada is eager to get his junior season rolling. After splitting time at Pittsburg last spring, during the Pirates unbeaten shortened season, coming in as a transfer from IMG and previously nearby Liberty HS in Brentwood, the job is his and he's got a loaded group of receivers.
Football247Sports

Three-star 2023 DB Jonathan Landry poised for big junior season

Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen 2023 cornerback Jonathan Landry is two weeks away from starting his junior campaign with the Plainsmen. Landry has a trio of offers, FAU, Utah State and his most recent offer, Virginia. That was his first Power 5 offer and it resonated with him. "My most recent offer...
College Sports247Sports

Bonuses connected to Trev Alberts' contract revealed

The base salary of Nebraska's new athletic director was already known. But in addition to the already reported $800,000 per year, five-year deal, Trev Alberts also has some bonus deals tied into athletic and academic performances, according to his full contract given upon request to Husker247 on Friday. In the...
Texas State247Sports

Vols LB, Texas transfer Mitchell reacts to former school joining SEC

Months before Texas finalized a future jump from the Big 12 to the SEC, one of its former players was doing the same, to the benefit of Tennessee. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell transferred to the Vols earlier this offseason, swapping burnt orange for Pantone 151 after playing two seasons with the Longhorns and leading them in tackles in 2020. Texas (and border rival Oklahoma) won't officially join the SEC for a few more years with 2025 the current target date, and Mitchell on Thursday didn't sound too surprised that the Longhorns made the move to become part of college football's best conference.
College Sports247Sports

Four-star guard Milos Uzan is down to eight schools

Milos Uzan capped off his terrific summer by winning a championship on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit last month. Now that we are heading into the fall, the four-star point guard is completely focused on his recruitment and has decided to trim his list of finalists down to eight. Uzan announced...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Wrestling with the idea of a three-conference alliance

In what's either discouraging news, a distraction or something to be dismissed, word is that the meeting between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC not only had some traction but will take shape sometime soon. As early as next week, it's expected the three emerge from weeks of discussions in a union that will serve as a counterstrike following the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma but also give the three a voting bloc for upcoming College Football Playoff and legislative matters. If you're wondering where the Big 12 is in all of this and how West Virginia's exclusion affects the future, that's discouraging. But that might also serve to distract you from the idea the conference is doomed in that it proves there are ways to survive. Who knows? Maybe the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have plans for those eight schools left in the Big 12.
Oregon State247Sports

BREAKING: Four-Star DB Jalil Tucker talks Oregon commitment

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Jalil Tucker committed to Oregon moments ago. He chose the Ducks over a final three that also included Florida State and Washington. "Oregon recruited me the hardest by far," Tucker said. "I've always liked them a lot and I'm really excited to be a Duck. They have been my top school for a while now and I really like the all around fit for me there.
Football247Sports

Highlights: Sterling Lane Sophomore season

Arizona has received a commitment from Westlake (Calif.) Oaks Christian linebacker Sterling Lane. The four-star athlete chose the Wildcats over offers from Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Oregon State. "I knew then that was the place for me," Lane tells 247Sports.com. "I loved it there and instantly bonded with everyone. From...
College Sports247Sports

USC makes final four for top 100 offensive lineman

It may seem strange to go all the way across the country to recruit your biggest position of need, but USC’s investment in recruiting the trenches in Georgia appears to be paying early dividends. The Trojans have offered 21 Peach State prospects in the 2022 class, including five linemen. They...
NHL247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan's three top-five NHL Draft picks to all play for the Wolverines in 2021-22

When it comes to August news releases, the Michigan hockey team's Friday release was arguably the biggest in the history of college hockey. Just a few weeks after making history when three of their rising sophomores were taken in the top five of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Wolverines were able to announce that No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, No. 2 overall pick Matty Beniers and No. 5 overall pick Kent Johnson would all return for their sophomore seasons, giving Michigan an unprecedented talent level for the 2021-22 season.
College Sports247Sports

Beamer recalls first time seeing Noland play

Early into his coaching tenure at Oklahoma, little did Shane Beamer know one of his future players at South Carolina would be an opposing team’s quarterback in 2018. The third game of Beamer’s first season with the Sooners, Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland helped the Cyclones put up a fight in a 37-27 contest. OU won courtesy of offensive stars Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, and Marquise Brown, but Beamer remembers the job Noland did.
Maryland State247Sports

Former Maryland OL Johnny Jordan is being challenged at Virginia Tech

When offensive lineman Johnny Jordan transferred from Maryland to Virginia Tech, he knew there would be some differences. With the Hokies returning starting center Brock Hoffman, Jordan accepted the fact he would be challenged to play multiple positions once he arrived on campus. Through a few weeks of fall camp, the 6-foot 1-inch, 303-pounder has been coached hard and challenged every step of the way.
Baseball247Sports

Madison Central catcher Ross Highfill breaks down huge summer, MSU commitment

Things have changed in a blink of an eye for Ross Highfill but the journey to get there took much longer. The Madison Central catcher was committed to Southern Miss until he had the season and the summer that he had. A Class 6A state championship that included the nation’s No. 1 ranking for the Jaguars, a great showing at the World Wood Bat Association and work with East Coast Pro earned him a tryout with Team USA with 96 other players and, ultimately, a spot on the Perfect Game All-American team.
Sports247Sports

Stock rising wing Terrance Arceneaux names his final four

Arguably the summer's top stock riser, Terrance Arceneaux, is in the latter stages of the recruitment process. This afternoon, the four-star prospect cut his list down to a final four of Houston, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and UNLV. "When I was on zoom calls with those four schools, I felt they...
College Sports247Sports

Porter Moser says Sooners’ move to the SEC is ‘going to be massive’

NORMAN, Okla. — Huge news broke last month when it was announced that The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin planned to move to the Southeastern Conference. The two institutions then formally applied, were both approved for invitations in a vote by that league’s presidents, and Board of Regents at both universities accepted the invites for membership starting in the 2025-26 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy