TV Series

How Food Network Fans Really Feel About Chopped: Chef's Best Friend

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
With a lifespan continuing past a decade and over 600 episodes shown, "Chopped" is increasingly reliant upon gimmicks to keep the show going. At least, that was the reaction one fan brought to Reddit. "It's official," they wrote, "chopped has run out of ideas and we're all worse off because of it. I just want my original cooking competitions back." The synopsis they deplored was that this episode — "Chopped: Chef's Best Friend" — brought on a dog as a guest judge with dog-lovers as competitors.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

