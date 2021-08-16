Cancel
This Big Change Is Coming To The US Food Assistance Program

Putting dinner on the table and food in the refrigerator is not always as easy as filling one's cart with tasty treats. For many people, the struggle to pay for those items can come with difficult decisions. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), however, offers assistance to "the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency." (per USDA). According to a recent report on TODAY, though, this food assistance program will increase benefits by "more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels." Although these changes will not take place until October, the announcement may provide some hope for families who are struggling with their food bills.

