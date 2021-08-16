What Is Chayote Squash And How Do You Eat It?

Zoodles weren't exactly "new" when they caught fire in the mid-2010s (most likely as a result of the availability and popularity of spiral vegetable slicers), but they were certainly a game-changer. Suddenly, it seemed that anyone with a zucchini, cucumber, butternut squash, or beet could easily and affordably make their own grain-free, gluten-free, vitamin-, antioxidant-, and fiber-packed "pasta-ish" from whatever vegetables they happened to have on hand in their fridge. But the truth is, there wasn't anything particularly novel about spiralized veggies back then either. Long before carbs became villainized as a result of trendy diets such as Atkins, South Beach, and keto, a very special squash was developed in Israel and brought to the U.S. (via Purdue University), and it carried with it the low-key promise of having all the benefits of spiralized noodles without the need for a spiralizer (via The Columbian).