What Is Chayote Squash And How Do You Eat It?
Nestled among harvest-colored butternut, acorn, and other types of squash that might be more familiar to American kitchens, chayote may look a bit out of place in the produce section — but that vibrant green squash is right where it's supposed to be. Officially Sechium edule, chayote is a member of the Cucurbitaceae family, along with squash, pumpkins, zucchini, cucumbers, and watermelons (via The Worldwide Vegetables). Averaging four to eight inches in length, chayote is pear-shaped with vertical indentations tracing down the squash.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0