Out Take: Eli Chitayat
Republic Records and Music.com recently partnered to create a new online series spotlighting selected emerging artists on the label’s roster. “Music.com does an incredible job at making the connection between specific songs and emotions for fans. When coming up with this bespoke campaign, our goal was to take that process a step further and showcase the emotions behind the songs. Through visual content, we’re able to showcase the artist personal journey and give fans a glimpse at who is creating the music they love,” says Eli Chitayat, VP of Visual Content at Republic Records.www.musicconnection.com
