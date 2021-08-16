Out Take: Eli Chitayat

Those listeners out there with a certain taste for morbidity are no doubt familiar with Gost (stylized as “GosT”), whose pioneering dark synthwave sound helped build the genre. The overall strength of this voodoo-tinged offering rests in its compositional complexity and sonic variety. Depeche Mode is as much of an influence as Ministry. As soon as you think you have Lollar’s sound figured out, the next track turns everything on its severed head. Gost’s juddering beats and ghoulish orientation are bound to click with listeners who prefer the cold embrace of darkness.