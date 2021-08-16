Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Out Take: Eli Chitayat

By Jessica Pace
musicconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublic Records and Music.com recently partnered to create a new online series spotlighting selected emerging artists on the label’s roster. “Music.com does an incredible job at making the connection between specific songs and emotions for fans. When coming up with this bespoke campaign, our goal was to take that process a step further and showcase the emotions behind the songs. Through visual content, we’re able to showcase the artist personal journey and give fans a glimpse at who is creating the music they love,” says Eli Chitayat, VP of Visual Content at Republic Records.

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eli Chitayat Vp#Republic Records Contact#Music Com#Jessia#Peach Prc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmusicconnection.com

Omnivore's 'Homeroom' Track List Announced

Omnivore Recordings has announced the official track list and lineup of Bay Area artists featured on the HOMEROOM: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture album, out Friday, August 27. Goapele, Rexx Life Raj, Dame D.O.L.L.A., White Dave, DJ D Sharp and more join emerging artist Elena (a.k.a. Elena Pinderhughes), who presents a powerful and deeply personal cover of Karina Nicks’ song “Rising Sun.” Karina, an aspiring singer, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 16 just as the film got under way in 2019. The film is dedicated to her.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Originality in Music

Someone once said to me, “Artists are either innovators or imitators.” Nowhere is this more true than in music. First off, I want to make it clear that both of these paths have value. People are easily impressed with innovation. If something hasn’t been done before, people think it’s great. Is originality in itself commendable, though? It’s debatable. Regardless, there is definitely a commercial demand for copycat music.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "Rites of Love and Reverence" by Gost (8/10)

Those listeners out there with a certain taste for morbidity are no doubt familiar with Gost (stylized as “GosT”), whose pioneering dark synthwave sound helped build the genre. The overall strength of this voodoo-tinged offering rests in its compositional complexity and sonic variety. Depeche Mode is as much of an influence as Ministry. As soon as you think you have Lollar’s sound figured out, the next track turns everything on its severed head. Gost’s juddering beats and ghoulish orientation are bound to click with listeners who prefer the cold embrace of darkness.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Horses and the Hounds" by James McMurtry (9/10)

This celebrated Texas singer-songwriter releases his first full-lengther in seven years to continue a creative path of vivid and literate storytelling that he’s solidly built a career on for over three decades. With cinematic precision and melodic craftsmanship tracks like “Canola Fields” and “If It Don’t Bleed” are slices of real life and musical travelogues. There are songs that lean toward reflection (“Vaquero”) and revelation (“Blackberry Winter”). “Operation Never Mind” offers sly commentary on the media while “What’s the Matter” is a clever road warrior’s day-in-the-life. This album was well worth the wait. McMurtry is “El Fuego!”
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "Jump in!" by Lisa Bouchelle & the Bleu (7/10)

Bouchelle has been a whirlwind of activity for over two decades. She sings a myriad of musical styles, hosts a music-oriented TV cooking show and writes her own material. “Luv is for the Making” and “Along for the Ride” are pure pop, “You Got the Rock” is Joan Jett-fueled ear candy and “EZ on me LA” is relatable and open. Collaborations with Grammy nominee G Love, The Hooters’ Rob Hyman and Broadway star Constantine Maroulis further legitimize her versatility and range. Albeit a full-length release, Jump In! is more a singles collection than a conceptual statement.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Elis Regina :: Golden Slumbers (1971)

Covering the Beatles is often met with mixed results, but Brazilian songstress Elis Regina pulled it off in 1971 via her rendering of “Golden Slumbers”. Singing in English, released two years after Abbey Road, Regina works McCartney’s nostalgic lament into a soulful, orchestrated, vamp. Straightforward in approach, with echo-laden vox, the track preemptively leans into the energy of “Carry That Weight” before dissolving around two and half minutes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesGenius

Why Hip-Hop Is Struggling To Accept Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” is making waves as it claims its second straight week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Nas, one of the few openly queer rappers, is celebrated for pushing the envelope in hip-hop but often faces backlash for events that have nothing to do with him. After DaBaby’s widely criticized homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, for example, rapper T.I. tried to draw parallels between DaBaby’s situation and Lil Nas X’s sense of self-expression.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
MLBPosted by
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck passionately kiss as they say goodbye

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot keep their hands — or lips — off each other. Bennifer 2.0 was photographed sharing a passionate kiss outside of Affleck’s Los Angeles manse Tuesday after spending the day together to celebrate his 49th birthday, which was Sunday. The “Jenny From the Block” singer,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram. The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September. Revealing her memorable send-off,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy