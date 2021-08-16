Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Family says they will not send their child to Jefferson City Schools if masks are mandated

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City family was waiting Monday for word on whether the Jefferson City School District will require masks, saying their child won't attend in the district if face coverings are mandated.

Brittny Gibson and Jared Peyman have a 5-year-old son who will enter kindergarten this year. If JCSD puts a mask mandate in place, Gibson and Peyman will keep their son home to learn virtually.

Both Gibson and Peyman say the mask decision should be up to the parents and not decided by the school district.

"If you want to put a mask on a child then do that and it will keep the child safe, but my kid's comfort in school should not be put aside for other people's inability to let it be ... I'm not asking anybody to put their kid in a mask, I'm not asking for anybody to tell me what I should do with my kid," Peyman said.

Gibson and Peyman originally disagreed about the decision. Gibson originally wanted to send her son to school regardless of the mandate, while Peyman did not. Both Peyman and Gibson decided the better option for their family would be to keep their son home.

Peyman said mask mandates and social distancing are also evidence that it is not safe enough to send his kid to school. Peyman said he believes masks and social distancing hinder children's ability to learn and socialize.

"If I am telling my kid to wear a mask, cover up and be different and stay away from other people, what is school for? School is for social interaction where children can learn to socialize in a public setting," Peyman said.

The World Health Organization recommends masks o nly for children 6 and older , while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal mask-wearing in schools .

According to the Jefferson City School District website, the district is set to decide on whether or not to require masks for the upcoming school year on Monday.

The district previously released its return to school plan in early August but chose to hold off on a final decision on masks because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Last school year students were required to wear masks until they were seated in their classroom. Thermal cameras were installed at each entrance to detect if a student or staff member had a fever over 100.4 degrees.

Some of JCSD's COVID precautions will be relaxed, according to the plan. For example, it will no longer monitor thermal cameras and check temperatures in the car line. However, masks will be required on buses, per CDC guidelines.

Cole County is ranked No. 28 among Missouri counties in most cases per capita over the past week. It has logged the third-most cases per capita over the entire pandemic.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard , the state has averaged nearly 2,000 new daily confirmed cases over the past seven days.

Although in-person learning is the priority, virtual learning through Launch will still be available to JCSD students.

Check back for more on this developing story and watch ABC 17 News at 5 and 6.

