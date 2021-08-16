Cancel
Environment

[email protected]: Climate salvation? | Delta's impact on business | Insect protein investment

By New Hope Network staff
newhope.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer models of civilization offer routes to ending global warming. Researchers are using giant computer simulations of the world's economy to explore what collective action must be taken to meet the Paris goals, NPR reports. There are a few of them worldwide, and the good news is that these models have found a way out of our current downward trajectory. So what are the biggest hurdles to salvation from the climate crisis? Political obstruction and individuals' preferences should they lead to unchanged actions. Natural products industry members should do all they can to fight encroaching apathy as well.

#Insect#Delta#Climate#Npr#The Wall Street Journal#The Food Institute#Miyoko S Creamery
Small Business
Economy
Environment
Global Warming
LawTorrentFreak

Promoting Popcorn Time Piracy Costs Phone Store Employee Her Job and $6,250

A federal court in Texas has ordered a former employee of a local phone store to pay $6,250 in piracy damages. The woman, who was fired, promoted the piracy app Popcorn Time to customers and also downloaded pirated content herself. The damages award is substantially lower than the $162,500 that was claimed by several movie studios.
Advocacyaidshealth.org

Mass Die-in at Pfizer HQ: Advocates Blast Shameless Vaccine Profiteering

Over 100 advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its partner organizations showed up in force at the Pfizer Inc. world headquarters in New York City on Tuesday to demand an end to pharma giant’s pandemic profiteering as part of a global “Vaccinate Our World” (VOW) campaign. Spurred on by...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Seltzer Water, Science Says

If you're thirsty, holding an ice-cold bottle of seltzer water in your hands stirs up anticipation that you can't wait to quench. However, hydration isn't the only major effect of drinking this beloved beverage. In an upcoming issue of Food Research International, nutrition and dietetics researchers in Canada asked more...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

U.S. review of possible link between Moderna vaccine and uncommon side effect delays adolescent approval

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has yet to be authorized by federal health officials in part because they are investigating emerging reports that the shots may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains very uncommon.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
California Stateprecinctreporter.com

Census Data Shows Changing Complexion of California

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau held a press conference to announce its first local level findings from the 2020 data collection cycle. The new numbers — which drill down to provide demographic information at the county, city and block levels — reveal that California is more multiracial, more urban and facing population shifts that will likely lead to redrawing the boundaries of the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
Wildlifefooddive.com

US-based research center to examine the potential of insect protein in food

Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will become the lead site for the new Center for Environmental Sustainability through Insect Farming, according to an announcement from the university. The research center, established through a $2.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation, will support research on farming insects as a potential food source.
AgricultureKPVI Newschannel 6

Dairy Resources

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package that includes permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program.
Marketsbiospace.com

Insulin Delivery Pens Market: Increased prevalence of diabetes to drive the market

People suffering from diabetes make use of insulin pens to administer insulin in their bodies. Insulin is a vital hormone for people suffering from diabetes. Insulin pens come with a disposable needle, cartridge, and a dial for the measurement of dosage. The global insulin delivery pens market is likely to observe growth due to the rising popularity of the pens amongst the patients of diabetes. These pens are convenient, accurate, and are quite simple to use as compared to syringe and vial. However, not every diabetic patient will make use of insulin delivery pens for insulin administration.
Retailnewhope.com

Natural Products Expo East 2021 Buyerside Chat: Debra’s Natural Gourmet

For Debra Stark, owner of Debra’s Natural Gourmet, Natural Products Expo is, and always will be, about community. At Natural Products Expo East 2021 in Philadelphia buyers and brands will convene to share not only new launches and innovations, but also stories of survival and resilience. It’s an unwavering empathy and a passion for those companies that “nourish and sustain us” that motivate Stark as she returns to another expo.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Pages Matam – Climate Change Is F’ing Real [Video]

Pages Matam, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN. This post was previously published on YouTube. Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access...
Retailnewhope.com

The essential guide to retail logistics – eGuide

Ensuring your brand's product gets on a retailer's shelf on time is critical to success. Missed, damaged, and delayed shipments all impact not just a retailer's desire to stock a product, but also erodes consumer trust if they can't get it as expected. And while there are plenty of logistics companies out there that can ship products to retailers, but not all of them are created equal. A truly customer-facing, non-asset based logistics company will not only handle shipping, but also work with brands on optimized scheduling, warehouse locations, and retailer delivery negotiations.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA invests $26 Million in Biofuel Infrastructure

The Department of Agriculture will invest $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually in 23 states. Announced Thursday, USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The funding will help increase the use of biofuels...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Pureed Food Market Analysis, Post COVID-19 Scenario And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2025

Pureed food products are cooked and mashed vegetables, fruits, or legumes, which are blended to a consistency of creamy paste. Pureed food is majorly consumed by people suffering from dysphagia, and post bariatric surgery. Moreover, it is used for culinary purposes and for infants. Furthermore, it is considerably used for weight loss. Fruit puree is essentially utilized as an ingredient in the food processing industry to manufacture products such as jams, confectionery, and bakery products.

