ANGEL’S EGG: A Charlatan’s Musings

For the uninitiated, the discovery of Angel’s Egg is an anomalous experience. It feels faintly sinful, like gazing at a lost manuscript of apocrypha; like heresy. The reel turns seamlessly in mind as I remember my first viewings of the film. On the first occasion, it filtered through a fog of somnolence, functioning better as a sedative than entertainment. I would put it aside and forget the film for some time, but through the whole period could feel its faint impression following me, eventually chasing me back to where it all started.