Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Monday, August 16

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 16, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Monday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is now 569,707 acres, an increase of 14,891 acres with 31% Contained. Containment efforts have been successful, but there are still areas of high fire activity on the north end of the West Zone and the east end of the East Zone. Expecting a frontal passage over the next couple of days. This will likely increase fire behavior.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Air Conditioner#Eastern Sierra#Air Quality#Central Air#Smoke Air Quality Outlook#The Dixie Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Alpine County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Tamarack Fire in Alpine County Updates for Friday, August 20, 2021

NOTE: Maps represent approximate information. August 20, 2021 - Tamarack Fire Update for Friday, August 20, 2021. Size: 68,637 acres with Containment: at 82%. Information Phone: 775-434-8629 (public and media) Email: 2021.tamarack@firenet.gov. Information Staffing Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Current Situation: Yesterday, the West suppression repair group completed Hazard...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the California Monument Fire and McFarland Fire for Friday, August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Monument Fire for Friday. Fire: On the McFarland Fire, acreage was last recorded at 113,328 and is holding at 51% containment. The Monument Fire is now 136,379 acres and remains at 10% containment. Smoke from wildfires to the north helped tamper down fire growth over both fires again yesterday. Winds will shift to more northwest flow today over the fires.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Friday, August 20, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Monument Fire on Friday at 5:30 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Evening Update: Monument Fire Update for Friday evening, the fire has increased to 142,066 Acres with 16% Containment. Basic Information. Current as of 8/20/2021, 7:59:33 PM. Incident Type...
Politicsgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire West Zone Briefing and Virtual Community Meeting Tonight (Friday) at 7:00 P.M.

August 20, 2021 - Dixie Fire West Zone Briefing and Virtual Community Meeting Tonight (Friday) at 7:00 P.M. WHAT: Informational briefing and virtual community meeting for the Dixie Fire West Zone. WHEN: August 20th at 7:00 pm. WHERE: Streaming Live on Facebook and YouTube. Facebook: www.facebook.com/CALFIRELMU. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8LrR3zdoYzzlbKOpSMCb4Q. WHY: To...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Caldor Fire Friday, August 20, 2021 Updates

Evening Update Per CAL FIRE: California Caldor Fire is at 75,845 Acres, with 0% Containment, and 1,558 personnel assigned for Friday evening. MODIS map of the Caldor Fire on Friday at 5:30 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Caldor Fire Evacuations and Road...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Caldor Fire Evacuations and Road Closures for Friday, August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 – An Update to Evacuation Warnings is Effective Immediately for Amador County. An Update to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Closures is Effective Immediately. Evacuation Warnings: The following evacuation warnings are being issued today, Friday, August 20, 2021, at 5:30 P.M. South of the El Dorado-Amador County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy