Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Monday, August 16

August 16, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Monday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is now 569,707 acres, an increase of 14,891 acres with 31% Contained. Containment efforts have been successful, but there are still areas of high fire activity on the north end of the West Zone and the east end of the East Zone. Expecting a frontal passage over the next couple of days. This will likely increase fire behavior.