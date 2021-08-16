New York State authorizes 3rd COVID vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
NEW YORK (WWTI) — A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to eligible New Yorkers. On Monday, the New York State Department of Health has officially authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised residents. This is following recommendations made by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, allowing for a third dose of the vaccine 28 days after a two-dose series is completed.www.mytwintiers.com
