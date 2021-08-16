‘OutDaughtered’: Aunt KiKi Says Goodbye Summer, Hello School

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff of "Little People, Big World" seem to have a good relationship, but like many siblings on television, they are not immune to feud rumors. However, it seems fatherhood brought the brothers together, as they both welcomed their first children in 2017. In a clip from an episode of the show (via People), the brothers and their wives reflected on one of their last hangouts before welcoming their children and they seemed excited about the future. "One thing we're really excited about when we're here at the farm is just being able to hang out with Zach and Tori," Jeremy commented. "Zach and I are entering the same season of life together. I think we're in that moment of realizing, 'Wow. This is the last couple hangouts we're going to have until we're parents,'" he added.