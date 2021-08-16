Galway Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of MAI Capital Management
New Partnership Ushers Galway into Financial and Wealth Management Industry. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management LLC (“MAI”). The move adds a new business vertical in financial and wealth management services to complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.www.the-journal.com
