Galway Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of MAI Capital Management

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "WAVCU" beginning August 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "WAVC" and "WAVCW," respectively.