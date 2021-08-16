Cubs Farm System Dramatically Improved? Well, Depends Who You Ask
It’ll be a while yet before we can really determine the value of the Yu Darvish trade, much less the flurry of moves at the Trade Deadline, but it’s hard to argue that the early returns haven’t been pretty great. Two of the four young prospects from the Darvish deal have broken out in complex ball (Owen Caissie and Reggie Preciado), and almost every prospect netted at the deadline has performed well in their first two weeks in the org. It’s a boost to an organization whose farm system was already on the rise, and will be critically important in the years ahead.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0