Cubs Farm System Dramatically Improved? Well, Depends Who You Ask

Colorado’s Ryan McMahon was one of my favorite picks this spring. He cost next to nothing, so I wound up with him in almost all of my drafts, which paid off handsomely when he hit three homers in the Rockies’ fifth game of the year. He went on to finish April with eight homers. Since then, though, he’s been quite underwhelming, at least aside from his remarkable defensive numbers (Baseball-Reference has him as the NL’s most valuable defender to date). It still seems like he should be better.