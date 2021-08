PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old boy is in the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It happened around 11:35 a.m. inside an apartment on the 500 block of Manheim Street in Germantown. According to police, the boy shot himself in his left hand. He was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition, police said. It’s unclear at this time how the boy got hold of the gun, or if charges will be filed. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.