Storm aftermath: Making the best, amid adversity
Following two waves of storms Aug. 11-12, St. Joseph County and beyond became a hub of community collaboration. Thousands of county residents were without power as wind and falling trees snapped power lines and poles. People with chainsaws took to neighborhoods and roads, working alongside professional clearing and utility crews to open roads and driveways. Residents went to social media, offering use of showers, freezer and refrigerator space, brush and tree removal, and other services.www.sturgisjournal.com
Comments / 0