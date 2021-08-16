Cancel
Jockey David Egan backs favourite Mishriff to deliver in York's group one Juddmonte International Stakes as he returns to his optimum mile and quarter distance

By Marcus Townend for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jockey David Egan has backed Mishriff to deliver in Wednesday's Group One Juddmonte International Stakes at York on the return to his optimum mile and a quarter distance.

The colt trained by John and Thady Gosden is now 7-4 favourite after Aidan O'Brien's St Mark Basilica, who beat Mishriff in the Eclipse Stakes, was forced out of the race.

O'Brien will still play a big card to play after switching Love, who was due to run in France on Sunday, to the International Stakes.

David Egan has backed Mishriff to deliver in the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes

Love, winner of the Yorkshire Oaks at last season's York Ebor meeting, is trying to bounce back from her third to Adayar in the mile-and-a-half King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month when Mishriff was runner-up, almost two lengths in front of her.

Egan said: 'Even without St Mark's Basilica, it's still a very strong field.. Love is a very special filly. Although she did finish third last time, her previous form is not to be overlooked.

'Dropping my lad back to a mile and a quarter will only play to his strengths. If Mishriff can improve as much as he did from the Eclipse to the King George, he's going to be hard to beat.'

St Mark's Basilica was forced out of race after developing an infection from a gallops incident

The seven-horse line-up for the International also includes William Haggas-trained duo Alenquer and Mohaafeth, Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney, Sussex Stakes winner Alcohol Free and Juan Elcano, runner-up in last month's Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes.

St Mark's Basilica was ruled out of the race by a leg infection tracing back to a freak incident on Sunday when he lost a shoe during a canter which struck and cut his near hind leg.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

