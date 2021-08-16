Cancel
Hellblade: Series X | S Performance Review - Xbox Series X Outperforms High-End PC's

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Series X upgrade of Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice brings with it a wealth of updates. Both the Xbox Series S and Series X benefit from this Hellblade update which boosts resolutions, frame-rates and adds in DirectX 12 Ray Traced reflections among other changes that push it beyond the PC's best. Here in this In-depth Performance review we dive into the technology behind it, how it runs and just what Q-Loc have delivered compared to the last gen Xbox One X version. We are going to have a hell of a time.

