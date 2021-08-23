See How Much More Tuition Costs for Gen Z Than It Did for Gen X at 30 Popular Colleges

If it seems like college keeps getting more and more expensive, it's because it truly is -- and the price hikes are outpacing inflation by a long shot. When Gen X began attending college in the '80s, it was possible to pay less than $1,000 for in-state tuition -- or in the case of the University of Texas, less than $500. Even adjusted for inflation, many public universities charged tuition prices of $3,500 or less, and private university tuition topped out at about $25,000.

For Gen X parents who are now sending or preparing to send their Gen Z kids off to college, there may be some sticker shock. In-state public college tuition costs about $6,000 on the low end, while private universities can have tuition costs of $60,000 (or more). Even when adjusted for inflation, the cost of tuition has more than doubled at many schools -- and in the case of one university, it now costs eight times more than it did when Gen X attended.

To make it clear just how much more expensive college has become, GOBankingRates looked at the tuition at 30 colleges and universities at a time when Gen X began attending (1983-1989) and adjusted these costs to 2021 dollars. Next, we gathered the current tuition at these same schools to show what Gen Z is now paying and calculated how much costs have increased.

See how much more this new generation of college kids is paying for school compared to Gen X.

Baylor University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $7,530

$7,530 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $50,232

$50,232 Percent increase in cost: 567%

Boston College

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $18,372

$18,372 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $60,530

$60,530 Percent increase in cost: 229%

Brigham Young University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $3,452

$3,452 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $6,120

$6,120 Percent increase in cost: 77%

Brown University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $22,737

$22,737 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $60,944

$60,944 Percent increase in cost: 168%

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $12,602

$12,602 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $32,000

$32,000 Percent increase in cost: 154%

Harvard University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $23,833

$23,833 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $51,904

$51,904 Percent increase in cost: 118%

Howard University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $7,507

$7,507 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $28,450

$28,450 Percent increase in cost: 279%

Kansas State University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $2,492

$2,492 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $9,489

$9,489 Percent increase in cost: 281%

Louisiana State University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $2,161

$2,161 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $11,962

$11,962 Percent increase in cost: 454%

Montana State University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $2,055

$2,055 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $7,528

$7,528 Percent increase in cost: 266%

Northwestern University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $21,814

$21,814 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $60,276

$60,276 Percent increase in cost: 176%

Oberlin College

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $23,708

$23,708 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $59,384

$59,384 Percent increase in cost: 150%

Ohio State University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $4,117

$4,117 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $11,936

$11,936 Percent increase in cost: 190%

Princeton University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $25,148

$25,148 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $56,010

$56,010 Percent increase in cost: 123%

Stanford University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $18,097

$18,097 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $55,473

$55,473 Percent increase in cost: 207%

University of California, Los Angeles

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $3,519

$3,519 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $13,258

$13,258 Percent increase in cost: 277%

University of Florida

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $2,154

$2,154 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $6,380

$6,380 Percent increase in cost: 196%

University of Georgia

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $4,014

$4,014 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $12,080

$12,080 Percent increase in cost: 201%

University of Hawaii

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $2,667

$2,667 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $11,304

$11,304 Percent increase in cost: 324%

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $4,236

$4,236 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $12,254

$12,254 Percent increase in cost: 189%

University of Maryland, College Park

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $3,197

$3,197 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $9,000

$9,000 Percent increase in cost: 181%

University of Michigan

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $6,414

$6,414 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $16,178

$16,178 Percent increase in cost: 152%

University of Mississippi

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $4,037

$4,037 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $8,934

$8,934 Percent increase in cost: 121%

University of Missouri

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $3,341

$3,341 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $13,128

$13,128 Percent increase in cost: 293%

University of Notre Dame

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $16,727

$16,727 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $58,843

$58,843 Percent increase in cost: 252%

University of Southern California

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $22,077

$22,077 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $60,446

$60,446 Percent increase in cost: 174%

University of Texas

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $1,192

$1,192 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $10,858

$10,858 Percent increase in cost: 811%

University of Virginia

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $5,366

$5,366 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $14,188

$14,188 Percent increase in cost: 164%

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $3,094

$3,094 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $10,766

$10,766 Percent increase in cost: 248%

Yale University

Tuition cost for Gen X (adjusted to 2021 dollars): $19,843

$19,843 Tuition cost for Gen Z: $59,950

$59,950 Percent increase in cost: 202%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used National Center for Education Statistics: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System data as well as IPEDS data sourced through Demo.org’s “When Congress Went to College” piece to find (1) tuition at 30 colleges and universities for Gen X, which was limited to the years 1983-1989. Next, GOBankingRates found the (2) tuition for Gen X adjusted to 2021 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator. GOBankingRates also found (3) tuition for Gen Z (2021-2022) from each university or college's own website, as well as the nominal and percentage tuition difference between factors (1) and (3), as well as factors (2) and (3). All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 9, 2021. All tuition data was sourced for the lowest possible bar for entry, thus all public colleges and universities have their in-state tuition represented.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : See How Much More Tuition Costs for Gen Z Than It Did for Gen X at 30 Popular Colleges