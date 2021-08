Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”