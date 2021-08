Decreased volume and lower gain-on-sale margins led to smaller quarterly gains at Guild Holdings (GHLD), and the company expects further slowdowns in the second half of 2021. In the second quarter, the parent of Guild Mortgage reported net income of $8.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 92.7% compared to the $123 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Income over the most recent period was also down from the first three months of 2021 when profits came in at $160.6 million. Earnings per share equaled $0.15, or $0.87 on an adjusted basis, compared to the previous quarter’s EPS of $2.67, or $1.77, adjusted.