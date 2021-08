The Wrigley Field 1060 Project, which lasted roughly five years, was finally capped off with a ceremony at the historic ballpark Thursday afternoon to rededicate the 107-year old home of the Chicago Cubs as a landmark. Since 2014 the stadium has gone under massive renovations to update and restore both fan and player facilities. While the traditions of Wrigley Field are loved by so many people, the renovations were much needed as the structure was in disrepair and most amenities/player facilities were way out of date.