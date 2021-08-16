Deputy fatally shoots accused carjacker after violent 40-mile chase in SC

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who carjacked a vehicle, crashed into at least 10 cars during a chase and then charged the deputy at the side of the interstate, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Sunday shooting. Officials have not yet identified the man who died after the 40-mile chase.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and this is the largest crime scene I’ve had to deal with,” Foster told The State of Columbia. “It’s still a fluid situation several hours later.”

Two other people were taken to hospitals, but were expected to recover. No deputies or state troopers were injured.

[ ALSO READ: Teen accused of shooting at officer during police chase along I-77 ]

Local news outlets report the chase began Sunday evening in Laurens County when a couple pulled over to help a man on Interstate 26 who appeared to have a disabled vehicle.

Foster said the man drew a weapon and tried to steal their vehicle. The couple drove off, and Foster said the man returned to his vehicle and drove east down I-26. The sheriff said the man wrecked his vehicle and rolled it down an embankment near Joanna.

Foster said the man then tried to carjack people who stopped and tried to help there. Foster told The State that people who called 911 variously described the man’s weapon as a knife, scissors or a gun. The man eventually obtained another car and took off, still traveling east. The driver of the car ran away.

Foster said that as law enforcement tried to stop the man, he rammed multiple vehicles, including pushing a deputy’s vehicle into a guardrail.

The driver got off the highway in Irmo and doubled back onto I-26 headed west, before again getting off again in Chapin and returning to the interstate, this time heading west into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes.

[ ‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end dangerous police chase ]

Both a sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper got in front of the fleeing man, and the deputy forced the vehicle into a concrete barrier as the man rammed the deputy’s vehicle, disabling it.

Foster said both the deputy and the trooper tried to use stun guns to subdue the man after he exited the wrecked vehicle and moved toward them. The sheriff said the Newberry County deputy then shot the man after the stun gun did not incapacitate him and he charged at the deputy.

“I don’t know if he was armed, but no shots were fired at the deputy,” Foster said.

The man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Foster said officers had not been able to learn the man’s identity as of late Sunday. He said he did not know why the man had acted the way he did.

The deputy is on administrative leave until the state investigation is complete, Foster said. A district attorney will decide if criminal charges are merited. It was the 26th officer shooting this year in South Carolina.

(WATCH BELOW: Police chase out of Charlotte ends on private road along Lake Wylie)

©2021 Cox Media Group