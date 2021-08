Not long after Marvel Studios announced that actor Simu Liu had been cast as the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did Marvel fans immediately dig up an old tweet of his where he expressed an interest in playing the part. Speaking on the Red Carpet for the film's premiere in Hollywood, Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked about how Liu was cast in the role. The Shang-Chi producer referenced the infamous "Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" from the actor that was posted back in 2018, revealing they didn't learn about it until after the ink had dried.