Bellator 264 Post-Fight Matchmaker
Bellator MMA, Gegard Mousasi, Sergio Pettis, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Andrey Koreshkov, Sabah Homasi, John Salter, Pam Sorenson, Douglas Lima, Julia Budd. Bellator 264 returned to the Mohegan Sun Arena Friday night when Gegard Mousasi defended his middleweight championship with a 3rd round TKO victory over John Salter. The middleweight’s next challenger has already been found, Bellator announced after the fight that Austin Vanderford will be next for “The Dreamcatcher”.www.chatsports.com
