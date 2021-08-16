Cancel
Todd McFarlane's SPAWN Movie Gets a New Screenwriter

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie isn’t dead yet. The project is still slowly moving forward as it was recently announced that a new screenwriter has jumped on board to help move the project along. That writer is Brian Tucker who previously worked on the 2013 film Broken City, which starred Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg. He hasn’t really done much else. Interesting choice for a writer as McFarlane previously boasted about how he had an Academy Award-winning writer working on the script a few years ago.

