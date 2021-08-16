Trump: Who will Biden 'surrender to next'?

F ormer President Donald Trump asked who President Joe Biden will "surrender to next" following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back," Trump said. "Then he surrendered to the Taliban , who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence."

The events that have transpired are entirely unacceptable for America, Trump said, arguing that they would have been different under his watch.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE AFGHANISTAN CRISIS



"The outcome in Afghanistan , including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge," he said.

The former president ended his condemnation of Biden by suggesting he is not even around to handle the crisis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him," he said.

Washington Examiner Videos