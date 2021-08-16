Cancel
Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds named Country Music Hall of Fame 2021 inductees

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

The Country Music Association revealed Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds as 2021 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame this morning.

www.audacy.com

