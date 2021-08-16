Cancel
Satellite images show chaos and crowds at Kabul's airport as thousands try to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover

By Madison Hall
Crowds of Afghans surrounding a plane at Kabul's airport on Monday.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

  • Satellite images showed crowds of Afghans attempting to flee via Kabul's airport.
  • The Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan as the US completed its withdrawal of military forces.
  • Thousands of Afghan civilians, families, and former military interpreters are trying to escape.
Thousands of people in Afghanistan fled to the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul on Monday in a last-ditch effort to flee the country after the Taliban rapidly overtook the region.

Photos and videos showed many Afghans on runways and latching on to US planes attempting to take off. Some people fell off the planes .

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal the scale of the humanitarian crisis as people try to escape Afghanistan.

People congregating on a runway at Kabul's airport on Monday.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

The satellite photos also gave a glimpse of the chaos outside the airport as hundreds of vehicles tried to approach the airfield.

Traffic jams near the entrance to Kabul's airport.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

People appeared to abandon their cars in a rush to board the last planes leaving Kabul. John Kirby, the Pentagon's press secretary, said on Monday that military and civilian flights were grounded as US troops tried to reestablish a security perimeter around the airport.

Crowds near the Kabul airport's entrance.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

It was unclear when flights out of the country would resume. The Pentagon announced on Monday that it was sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul for a total of 7,000 troops in Afghanistan's capital.

