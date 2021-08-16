Cancel
Alabama State

‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ entices a nation of deal hunters from Alabama to Michigan

By Luke Sharrett Bloomberg
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Arguably the biggest bargain hunt anywhere, the Route 127 Yard Sale stretches clear across America. Starting in the Deep South, the annual event runs 690 miles to within a few hours’ drive of Canada. Beginning in the rural Alabama town of Gadsden, it spans six states and attracts vacationing motor home enthusiasts, antique pickers and anyone who just loves to haggle. The sale is actually hundreds of little sales in hundreds of front yards, and perhaps just as many commercial vendors.

