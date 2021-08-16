‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ entices a nation of deal hunters from Alabama to Michigan

Birmingham Restaurant Week continues through Aug. 29. There is a lot of excitement around the Sidewalk Film Festival’s return to Birmingham’s gorgeous historic theater district. This year’s opening night screening will be Jeff Daniels’ “Television Event,” and Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe’s “The Beta Test” will be the closing night show. The festival will screen more than 150 films, and since it is impossible to see them all, make the most of it by using the online schedule to plan films (at the drive-in), educational opportunities (virtual) and filmmaker Q&As (virtual). Because the pandemic is not over, partnerships have been formed with venues to ensure filmmaker, audience, volunteer and staff safety, with limited capacities among social distancing and other policies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Staff and volunteers are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Festival venues include Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall. Click here to view the full festival lineup and here for ticket information. Follow this link for the playlist trailer. The 23rd annual Sidewalk Film Festival is Aug. 23-29.
Comments / 0